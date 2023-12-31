Four Arrested for Brutal Rape, Mutilation and Murder of Elderly Woman in Bihar

In a harrowing incident, the Bihar Police have arrested four men in connection with the brutal gang rape, mutilation, and murder of a 60-year-old woman in Nawada district. On December 26, the mutilated body of the elderly woman was discovered, sparking an investigation that led to the arrests.

Unveiling the Atrocity

The victim and her husband, as per Nawada’s SDPO Ajay Prasad, were traveling to visit relatives when the woman was kidnapped by an e-rickshaw driver. The driver, along with a group of others, is suspected of perpetrating the heinous crime. The victim’s body was found, bearing signs of mutilation, the following day. The suspects are believed to have gang-raped her before gruesomely disfiguring her body and slitting her throat.

Investigation and Arrests

Police investigation, which included the examination of CCTV footage, led to the arrests. The individuals arrested in connection with the crime have been identified as Sunil Yadav, Vipin Yadav, Pintu Yadav, and Niranjan Yadav. A fifth suspect, Karu Yadav, remains at large. The authorities have obtained bloodstained clothes and the murder weapon from the suspects.

Legal Proceedings Underway

All four suspects in custody have confessed to the crime. The police are currently framing charges against them. This shocking crime has left the community reeling and underlines the grim reality of violence against women, particularly the elderly, in India.

