Crime

Four Arrested for Brutal Rape, Mutilation and Murder of Elderly Woman in Bihar

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:16 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:06 am EST
Four Arrested for Brutal Rape, Mutilation and Murder of Elderly Woman in Bihar

In a harrowing incident, the Bihar Police have arrested four men in connection with the brutal gang rape, mutilation, and murder of a 60-year-old woman in Nawada district. On December 26, the mutilated body of the elderly woman was discovered, sparking an investigation that led to the arrests.

(Read Also: PM Modi Inaugurates Key Development Projects in Ayodhya, Boosting Infrastructure and Tourism)

Unveiling the Atrocity

The victim and her husband, as per Nawada’s SDPO Ajay Prasad, were traveling to visit relatives when the woman was kidnapped by an e-rickshaw driver. The driver, along with a group of others, is suspected of perpetrating the heinous crime. The victim’s body was found, bearing signs of mutilation, the following day. The suspects are believed to have gang-raped her before gruesomely disfiguring her body and slitting her throat.

(Read Also: Narendra Modi in ‘Super Boss Avatar’ at Live Event)

Investigation and Arrests

Police investigation, which included the examination of CCTV footage, led to the arrests. The individuals arrested in connection with the crime have been identified as Sunil Yadav, Vipin Yadav, Pintu Yadav, and Niranjan Yadav. A fifth suspect, Karu Yadav, remains at large. The authorities have obtained bloodstained clothes and the murder weapon from the suspects.

Legal Proceedings Underway

All four suspects in custody have confessed to the crime. The police are currently framing charges against them. This shocking crime has left the community reeling and underlines the grim reality of violence against women, particularly the elderly, in India.

 

Crime India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

