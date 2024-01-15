Tragic Kidnapping in Abuja: Four Victims Found Dead, Calls for Security

In an alarming incident in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja, four of ten abductees, kidnapped by criminals in the Kubwa/Dutse area, were tragically found dead.

The victims included Folorunsho Ariyo, a secondary school student and the daughter of the Chief Legal Officer of the National University Commission (NUC), and Nabeeeha Al-kadriyar, a 400-level student from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU).

The families of these victims were also kidnapped in separate incidents, with the kidnappers demanding a ransom of N60 million from the Ariyo family, who could only manage to raise about N5 million.

The criminals, post negotiations, chillingly directed the families to retrieve the bodies of their loved ones. This horrific incident has shocked the nation and the Nigerian police are working tirelessly to rescue the remaining siblings, urging family members to reach out discreetly for help.