Four 960 Gang Members Convicted on Federal Racketeering Charges

Four members of the infamous 960 gang faced the consequences of their actions as a federal jury found them guilty of federal racketeering charges on February 14, 2024. Zaekwon McDaniel, Tahjay Love, Malik Bayon, and James Graham were convicted following a five-week trial that shed light on the gang's heinous activities in Waterbury.

A Deadly Legacy: Murder with Special Circumstances

The federal racketeering trial revealed the 960 gang's involvement in multiple criminal activities, including murder with special circumstances. Zaekwon McDaniel, Tahjay Love, and Malik Bayon were found guilty of the 2017 murders of Clarence Lewis and Antonio Joseph Santos. These convictions marked a significant victory in the fight against the gang's violent reign in Waterbury.

Obstruction of Justice: Silencing the Truth

In addition to the racketeering and murder charges, James Graham and Tahjay Love were convicted for obstructing justice. The pair was found guilty of beating up a cooperator in jail, further demonstrating the gang's willingness to go to extreme lengths to maintain their power and silence those who threatened to expose their criminal activities.

A Joint Effort to Combat Gang Violence

The 960 gang, which started in Waterbury in 2008, was responsible for drug dealing, shootings, and homicides that plagued the community. The recent convictions are the result of a concerted effort between federal and state agencies to address the violent gang activity that had long terrorized Waterbury residents. The first of two RICO trials involving the 960 gang has now concluded, and the second trial is expected to begin in April.

The federal racketeering trial not only brought justice to the victims of the 960 gang's crimes but also served as a powerful reminder of the ongoing fight against gang violence. Through the collaboration of federal and state agencies, the tide is turning against these criminal organizations, and the people of Waterbury can look forward to a safer future.

In a world where gangs often use social media to boast about their crimes and exploits, it is essential to remember the human cost behind each post and headline. The recent convictions of four 960 gang members on federal racketeering charges serve as a stark reminder of the devastating impact that gang violence can have on communities and the importance of holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

