Fotis Dulos' Fingerprints Identified in Michelle Troconis' Trial

In a riveting development on the 14th day of Michelle Troconis' criminal trial, the fingerprints of Fotis Dulos, a central figure in the case, were identified on a garbage bag and piece of tape recovered from Hartford trash bins. The evidence plays a pivotal role in the ongoing trial related to the disappearance and presumed death of New Canaan resident, Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Fingerprint Evidence Unveiled

Connecticut State Police Forensic Science Examiner, Kevin Parisi, testified that a latent fingerprint found on a plastic garbage bag and a piece of tape matched Fotis Dulos. The court heard that potential traces of Dulos' prints were also discovered on other pieces of tape and on some black garbage bags.

Two former neighbors of Dulos played a significant role in the proceedings by providing surveillance footage to the police. The focus of attention throughout the trial has been a red Toyota Tacoma, owned by Dulos' employee, Pawel Gumienny.

Gumienny's Expected Testimony

Gumienny is anticipated to testify that Dulos instructed him to remove and dispose of seats from the truck, which were later tested and found positive for Farber Dulos' blood.

Michelle Troconis faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution, and tampering with evidence. However, none of her fingerprints matched the evidence presented in court. The defense has been quick to object to the use of Luminol evidence, arguing it does not provide definitive proof of blood. Further testimony revealed a clean state of the truck and the use of Luminol to test for presumptive blood presence.