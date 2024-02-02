Ex-WWE Staffer Alleges Sex Trafficking and Assault in Lawsuit Against McMahon

In a shocking revelation, former WWE staffer, Janel Grant, has filed a lawsuit against the wrestling magnate, Vince McMahon, the WWE, and former executive, John Laurinaitis. The lawsuit alleges a litany of grave offenses, including sex trafficking, emotional abuse, and sexual assault.

Grant's attorney, Ann Callis, provided insight into the case during an interview with Ashleigh Banfield on NewsNation. The lawsuit delves into the disturbing details of McMahon's alleged abuse, including incidents of defecation on Grant's head and physical injury. The complaint also contains explicit text exchanges between McMahon and Grant, serving as potent evidence.

Legal Battle Ahead

While Callis represents Grant in a civil capacity, she refrained from commenting on potential criminal proceedings or the statute of limitations. There is no doubt that the legal battle ahead will be steep, with the lawsuit going against a multi-million dollar corporation and powerful individuals. However, Callis remains hopeful, stating that the detailed complaint levels the playing field.

The lawsuit paints a distressing picture of Grant's experiences, leading to severe physical and mental consequences, including PTSD and suicidal ideation. Callis has highlighted the strategic timing of the lawsuit, stating that it is designed to inspire other potential victims of McMahon and WWE to come forward. The discovery process is expected to bring forth witnesses, and Grant is described as resilient and prepared for the scrutiny she'll face going against a public figure and corporation.