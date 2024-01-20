Former WellLife Network Employee Arrested for Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Former WellLife Network employee, 27-year-old Hayden Daley, has been arrested, facing serious charges stemming from an alleged sexual relationship with a 14-year-old resident at the facility located at 43 Arista Drive, Dix Hills. The Suffolk County Police Department, who apprehended Daley at 1:10 a.m. on a Saturday, reported that the relationship began in July during Daley's tenure at the home for seriously emotionally disturbed adolescents.

Severe Charges Leveled Against Daley

Daley has been charged with two counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sex act, and endangering the welfare of a child. These grave allegations surfaced from his time spent working at the WellLife Network home, a facility that provides specialized care for emotionally troubled adolescents.

Investigation Continues as Daley's Employment Terminated

Following his arrest, Daley's employment was terminated at the WellLife Network home. His arraignment was expedited, scheduled for the Saturday of his capture. As detectives continue to unravel the case, they are urging anyone with information pertinent to the investigation or who may believe they are a victim of Daley to come forward.

WellLife Network and Legal Representation Yet to Comment

As the case unfolds, it remains unclear who represents Daley in court. Attempts to access online court records to ascertain this information have so far been unsuccessful. Similarly, attempts to reach a representative for comment from the WellLife Network home have yet to yield a response, leaving many questions unanswered as the case continues to develop.