Former Webster Bank Employee Faces Larceny Charges for Stealing Over $100,000

Aaron Parsons, a former employee of Webster Bank in Kent, Connecticut, stands accused of first-degree larceny for purportedly siphoning over $100,000 from the savings accounts of five elderly clients. The 44-year-old was arrested on January 5, following an intensive investigation by the Connecticut State Police, instigated by an employee report at the bank. The police unearthed close to 40 unauthorized withdrawals made by Parsons within a year-long span.

Bank Employee Turns Bank Robber

Webster Bank’s internal probe discovered that Parsons exploited his employee identification number to execute the unapproved transactions. The handwriting on the withdrawal slips bore a striking resemblance to Parsons’ rather than the clients’. Security footage further substantiated the claim, revealing the absence of the clients during the transactions. Parsons confessed to making the unauthorized withdrawals for personal use.

A Sense of Remorse and a Promise to Repay

Parsons reportedly exhibited remorse over his actions and intended to reimburse the stolen funds. He even succeeded in replacing the money in at least one instance. However, his intentions could not undo the damage inflicted. Following the confirmation of the unauthorized withdrawals, Webster Bank compensated all affected clients.

The Legal Repercussions

Parsons, having been released from custody, made his court appearance earlier this week. He is scheduled for his next court appearance on February 27, where he will face the charges levied against him for his illicit activities.