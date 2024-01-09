en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Former Webster Bank Employee Faces Larceny Charges for Stealing Over $100,000

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
Former Webster Bank Employee Faces Larceny Charges for Stealing Over $100,000

Aaron Parsons, a former employee of Webster Bank in Kent, Connecticut, stands accused of first-degree larceny for purportedly siphoning over $100,000 from the savings accounts of five elderly clients. The 44-year-old was arrested on January 5, following an intensive investigation by the Connecticut State Police, instigated by an employee report at the bank. The police unearthed close to 40 unauthorized withdrawals made by Parsons within a year-long span.

Bank Employee Turns Bank Robber

Webster Bank’s internal probe discovered that Parsons exploited his employee identification number to execute the unapproved transactions. The handwriting on the withdrawal slips bore a striking resemblance to Parsons’ rather than the clients’. Security footage further substantiated the claim, revealing the absence of the clients during the transactions. Parsons confessed to making the unauthorized withdrawals for personal use.

A Sense of Remorse and a Promise to Repay

Parsons reportedly exhibited remorse over his actions and intended to reimburse the stolen funds. He even succeeded in replacing the money in at least one instance. However, his intentions could not undo the damage inflicted. Following the confirmation of the unauthorized withdrawals, Webster Bank compensated all affected clients.

The Legal Repercussions

Parsons, having been released from custody, made his court appearance earlier this week. He is scheduled for his next court appearance on February 27, where he will face the charges levied against him for his illicit activities.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
13 seconds ago
Kamp Developers Caught in Massive Real Estate Fraud Tied to DDA's Land Pooling Policy
Delhi’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has unraveled a massive real estate fraud involving Kamp Developers Pvt. Ltd. and its key personnel, including Pradeep Sehrawat, a 38-year-old engineer with previous experience at Intel and in stock trading. Sehrawat and his team are accused of maliciously exploiting the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Land Pooling Policy (LPP), a
Kamp Developers Caught in Massive Real Estate Fraud Tied to DDA's Land Pooling Policy
Bradford Police's Operation in Holme Wood Strikes Major Blow to Crime
15 mins ago
Bradford Police's Operation in Holme Wood Strikes Major Blow to Crime
ED Team and CRPF Personnel Ambushed in West Bengal: Unravelling a Deep-Rooted Scam
17 mins ago
ED Team and CRPF Personnel Ambushed in West Bengal: Unravelling a Deep-Rooted Scam
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
4 mins ago
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
Ecuadorian Police Officer Shot Amid Protests Following State of Emergency
6 mins ago
Ecuadorian Police Officer Shot Amid Protests Following State of Emergency
Cyber Espionage Campaign Distributes Malware via YouTube Channels
15 mins ago
Cyber Espionage Campaign Distributes Malware via YouTube Channels
Latest Headlines
World News
YouTuber Jules Marie Triumphs Over Benoit Paire in Australian Open Qualifiers
46 seconds
YouTuber Jules Marie Triumphs Over Benoit Paire in Australian Open Qualifiers
Deputy Commissioner Intensifies Oversight on Anti-Polio Campaign in Nawabshah
1 min
Deputy Commissioner Intensifies Oversight on Anti-Polio Campaign in Nawabshah
Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister's Same-Sex Marriage Debate
2 mins
Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister's Same-Sex Marriage Debate
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
2 mins
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
Flyers' Prospect Cutter Gauthier Snubs Team, Traded to Anaheim Ducks
3 mins
Flyers' Prospect Cutter Gauthier Snubs Team, Traded to Anaheim Ducks
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
4 mins
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
4 mins
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
Pioneering Mountaineer Savita Kanswal Posthumously Honored with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022
5 mins
Pioneering Mountaineer Savita Kanswal Posthumously Honored with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022
Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting: A Celebration of Bahrain's Falconry Tradition
5 mins
Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting: A Celebration of Bahrain's Falconry Tradition
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
31 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
45 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app