en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Former Ukrainian MP Accused of Embezzlement and Money Laundering

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:58 pm EST
Former Ukrainian MP Accused of Embezzlement and Money Laundering

In a recent development, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) of Ukraine has alleged that a former Member of Parliament (MP), who is also a shareholder of the Finance and Credit Bank, was involved in orchestrating a criminal organization. The objective of this organization was to embezzle bank property and launder funds. The unfolding investigation has cast a shadow over the country’s financial and political landscape.

Unraveling the Scheme

The SBI has been conducting extensive searches at the offices of a district court judge based in Kyiv. The judge is suspected to have accepted a proposition from the aforementioned former MP, to aid in dodging criminal liability. The method? Committing an additional crime to obscure the initial scheme. This operation involved the seizure of material evidence, and the SBI was swift to clarify that these actions were purely investigative. The intent was not to exert pressure on the judiciary or disrupt the administration of justice.

Supreme Court’s Concerns

The Supreme Court of Ukraine has voiced its apprehensions about the searches. The Court has articulated that such actions pose a serious threat to the independence of judges. These searches, the Court emphasized, should be undertaken only in exceptional cases, and that too, with substantial grounds and in strict accordance with legal procedures. The case in question here was being considered by the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv, which has raised significant concerns about possible judicial interference.

Recovering Stolen Funds

The SBI is collaborating with the Prosecutor General’s Office to recover the stolen funds from the Finance and Credit Bank and extradite the individuals involved in the theft. In late 2023, two former top officials of the bank were served with suspicion notices. The duo stands accused of embezzling over half a billion hryvnias. This was allegedly part of the criminal organization established by the former bank owner back in 2010. The intricate scheme involved front men, non-resident companies, and top bank managers, all under the control of the ex-oligarch to steal and launder money.

0
Crime Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
19 seconds ago
Attock Police Crackdown: Five Proclaimed Offenders Apprehended
In a sweeping crackdown on serious crime, the Attock Police have arrested five individuals across the district, all of whom were declared proclaimed offenders (POs) by the courts. These individuals are implicated in grave offenses, including murder and abduction, and had been in hiding subsequent to their crimes. The Arrestees and Their Crimes The Rango
Attock Police Crackdown: Five Proclaimed Offenders Apprehended
Fatal Shooting in Tecumseh: Woman Dead, Suspect Arrested on Murder Charges
13 mins ago
Fatal Shooting in Tecumseh: Woman Dead, Suspect Arrested on Murder Charges
U.S. Court of Appeals Upholds Career Offender Classification in a Defining Case
15 mins ago
U.S. Court of Appeals Upholds Career Offender Classification in a Defining Case
Disturbing Intrusion: 'Peeping Tom' Stalks SDSU Students in San Diego
3 mins ago
Disturbing Intrusion: 'Peeping Tom' Stalks SDSU Students in San Diego
Tragic Discovery: Missing 47-Year-Old Man Found Dead in New Delhi Forest
11 mins ago
Tragic Discovery: Missing 47-Year-Old Man Found Dead in New Delhi Forest
Plentyhawk Appeals Sentence After Supervised Release Revocation: A Closer Look
12 mins ago
Plentyhawk Appeals Sentence After Supervised Release Revocation: A Closer Look
Latest Headlines
World News
Charlie Kirk's Dramatic Turn: From Praising to Criticizing Martin Luther King Jr.
1 min
Charlie Kirk's Dramatic Turn: From Praising to Criticizing Martin Luther King Jr.
Manchester City's Player-Led Summit: A Rally for Improvement Amidst Challenges
1 min
Manchester City's Player-Led Summit: A Rally for Improvement Amidst Challenges
Miss America Contender Jude Mabone: A Heart Health Advocate with a Remarkable Survival Story
1 min
Miss America Contender Jude Mabone: A Heart Health Advocate with a Remarkable Survival Story
Tulsi Gabbard Champions Free Speech with Elon Musk's Platform
1 min
Tulsi Gabbard Champions Free Speech with Elon Musk's Platform
WIAA Classification Reshapes Washington's School Sports Landscape
3 mins
WIAA Classification Reshapes Washington's School Sports Landscape
Anti-vaccination Protesters Disrupt Jacinda Ardern's Wedding
3 mins
Anti-vaccination Protesters Disrupt Jacinda Ardern's Wedding
Cody Garbrandt to Face Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 Among Other Major Matchups
3 mins
Cody Garbrandt to Face Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 Among Other Major Matchups
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
4 mins
SMU Mustangs vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as Alabama's New Head Coach
4 mins
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as Alabama's New Head Coach
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app