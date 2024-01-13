Former Ukrainian MP Accused of Embezzlement and Money Laundering

In a recent development, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) of Ukraine has alleged that a former Member of Parliament (MP), who is also a shareholder of the Finance and Credit Bank, was involved in orchestrating a criminal organization. The objective of this organization was to embezzle bank property and launder funds. The unfolding investigation has cast a shadow over the country’s financial and political landscape.

Unraveling the Scheme

The SBI has been conducting extensive searches at the offices of a district court judge based in Kyiv. The judge is suspected to have accepted a proposition from the aforementioned former MP, to aid in dodging criminal liability. The method? Committing an additional crime to obscure the initial scheme. This operation involved the seizure of material evidence, and the SBI was swift to clarify that these actions were purely investigative. The intent was not to exert pressure on the judiciary or disrupt the administration of justice.

Supreme Court’s Concerns

The Supreme Court of Ukraine has voiced its apprehensions about the searches. The Court has articulated that such actions pose a serious threat to the independence of judges. These searches, the Court emphasized, should be undertaken only in exceptional cases, and that too, with substantial grounds and in strict accordance with legal procedures. The case in question here was being considered by the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv, which has raised significant concerns about possible judicial interference.

Recovering Stolen Funds

The SBI is collaborating with the Prosecutor General’s Office to recover the stolen funds from the Finance and Credit Bank and extradite the individuals involved in the theft. In late 2023, two former top officials of the bank were served with suspicion notices. The duo stands accused of embezzling over half a billion hryvnias. This was allegedly part of the criminal organization established by the former bank owner back in 2010. The intricate scheme involved front men, non-resident companies, and top bank managers, all under the control of the ex-oligarch to steal and launder money.