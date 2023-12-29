Former UC Davis Student Declared Competent to Stand Trial for Stabbings

In a significant development, Carlos Reales Dominguez, a former student of the University of California, Davis, has been declared competent to stand trial for a stabbing spree that left two individuals dead and another severely injured.

This verdict comes in the wake of his expulsion from the university on April 25 for academic reasons, followed by a series of fatal stabbings that sent shockwaves through the campus and local community.

Stabbings Trigger Fear in Community

In the aftermath of his expulsion, a 50-year-old homeless man and a 20-year-old fellow UC Davis student lost their lives in a series of stabbings that occurred in close proximity to the campus. Another homeless woman was critically injured in the attacks.

These horrific incidents led to a climate of fear, as local businesses began closing early and students expressed apprehension about attending classes.

Arrest, Admission, and Suspension of Case

Dominguez was arrested on May 4, a week after the discovery of the first victim. During a subsequent court hearing, he stunned those present by spontaneously confessing to his guilt and expressing a wish to apologize.

However, proceedings were halted in August when it was agreed upon that Dominguez, diagnosed with schizophrenia, was not mentally fit to participate in the trial. A judge ordered his medication, overriding his objections.

Resumption of Criminal Proceedings

Following a period of treatment at the state hospital in Atascadero, a doctor’s report dated December 20 declared Dominguez competent to face trial. If his mental state is not challenged, criminal proceedings are set to resume on January 5, as confirmed by Melinda Aiello, Yolo County’s assistant chief deputy district attorney.

The resolution of this case will hopefully bring some closure to a community still reeling from the shock of these brutal attacks.