en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Former UC Davis Student Declared Competent to Stand Trial for Stabbings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:23 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:58 am EST
Former UC Davis Student Declared Competent to Stand Trial for Stabbings

In a significant development, Carlos Reales Dominguez, a former student of the University of California, Davis, has been declared competent to stand trial for a stabbing spree that left two individuals dead and another severely injured.

This verdict comes in the wake of his expulsion from the university on April 25 for academic reasons, followed by a series of fatal stabbings that sent shockwaves through the campus and local community.

Stabbings Trigger Fear in Community

In the aftermath of his expulsion, a 50-year-old homeless man and a 20-year-old fellow UC Davis student lost their lives in a series of stabbings that occurred in close proximity to the campus. Another homeless woman was critically injured in the attacks.

These horrific incidents led to a climate of fear, as local businesses began closing early and students expressed apprehension about attending classes.

Arrest, Admission, and Suspension of Case

Dominguez was arrested on May 4, a week after the discovery of the first victim. During a subsequent court hearing, he stunned those present by spontaneously confessing to his guilt and expressing a wish to apologize.

However, proceedings were halted in August when it was agreed upon that Dominguez, diagnosed with schizophrenia, was not mentally fit to participate in the trial. A judge ordered his medication, overriding his objections.

Resumption of Criminal Proceedings

Following a period of treatment at the state hospital in Atascadero, a doctor’s report dated December 20 declared Dominguez competent to face trial. If his mental state is not challenged, criminal proceedings are set to resume on January 5, as confirmed by Melinda Aiello, Yolo County’s assistant chief deputy district attorney.

The resolution of this case will hopefully bring some closure to a community still reeling from the shock of these brutal attacks.

0
Crime Mental Health Crisis United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Holiday Season Sees Surge in Domestic Violence: A Call to Action

By BNN Correspondents

Canserbero Case: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny as Investigation Takes a Shocking Turn

By Nimrah Khatoon

Gardaí Identify Suspects in West Ireland Burglary Spree

By BNN Correspondents

Over 5,000 Inmates Released on Parole in Western Cape Sparks Concern

By Mazhar Abbas

Pregnant Woman Kidnapped in Ogun State Rescued by Police ...
@Crime · 24 mins
Pregnant Woman Kidnapped in Ogun State Rescued by Police ...
heart comment 0
Melbourne Man Charged with 13 Sexual Offences Following Public Appeal

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Man Charged with 13 Sexual Offences Following Public Appeal
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
Victoria’s Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused’s Residence Gets Burglarized

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
The Ambiguity of Insider Trading: A Global Perspective

By Hadeel Hashem

The Ambiguity of Insider Trading: A Global Perspective
Latest Headlines
World News
Forum for Democratic Change's Decline: A Pivotal Moment in Ugandan Politics
2 mins
Forum for Democratic Change's Decline: A Pivotal Moment in Ugandan Politics
Uganda's Political Landscape: Shifting Alliances and the Fragmentation of FDC
2 mins
Uganda's Political Landscape: Shifting Alliances and the Fragmentation of FDC
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN-1 Sub-Variant
6 mins
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN-1 Sub-Variant
Kerala Police's Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights
9 mins
Kerala Police's Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights
Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines
10 mins
Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines
Premier League: Manchester City's Title Push, Newcastle's Struggle, and Luton's Hope
10 mins
Premier League: Manchester City's Title Push, Newcastle's Struggle, and Luton's Hope
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase
11 mins
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase
Tottenham's Top-Four Quest Stumbles Following Brighton Defeat
11 mins
Tottenham's Top-Four Quest Stumbles Following Brighton Defeat
'Men Up': An Exploration of Masculinity, Health, and the Groundbreaking Viagra Trial
14 mins
'Men Up': An Exploration of Masculinity, Health, and the Groundbreaking Viagra Trial
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
40 mins
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
1 hour
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
2 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
2 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
4 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
8 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
8 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app