en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Former Texas Teacher of the Year Faces Child Sex Abuse Charges

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
Former Texas Teacher of the Year Faces Child Sex Abuse Charges

Brandyn Hargrove, a reputable figure in the Texas education system and a former Texas Teacher of the Year, has been indicted on 12 grave charges related to child sex abuse, according to the Clute police department. The charges against Hargrove, which include six counts of sexual assault of a child, stem from allegations that date back to 2007.

Allegations Emerge From Past

The indictment follows a bold report by a former student of Hargrove’s, currently in her 30s. She revealed to authorities her involvement in a sexual relationship with Hargrove that began when she was merely 15 years old and continued for two years. The relationship reportedly unfolded off the school campus while Hargrove was still teaching.

Impact on Career and Repercussions

In light of the charges, the Brazosport school district, where Hargrove was gainfully employed, has promptly placed her on administrative leave. Hargrove has also been charged with four counts of indecency with a child by contact and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure.

Legal Proceedings and Uncertainty

After being arrested in December, Hargrove was temporarily released on bond. Through her attorney, she has chosen to decline to comment on the allegations. As of now, it remains unclear whether she has entered a plea or not.

The article concludes with the provision of contact information for the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline, offering a ray of hope and assistance for individuals who suspect child abuse, and for the Crisis Text Line, providing much-needed support for victims of sexual abuse.

0
Crime Education United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
54 seconds ago
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Sentence for 1982 Killings
Suriname’s former President Desi Bouterse, convicted for his involvement in the notorious 1982 murders of 15 activists, is yet to report to prison to serve his 20-year sentence. Bouterse, 78, was found guilty by a three-judge panel in December, alongside four others, for the brutal execution of lawyers, journalists, union leaders, soldiers, and university professors.
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Sentence for 1982 Killings
Spokane Standoff Investigation Submitted to Prosecutor's Office
6 mins ago
Spokane Standoff Investigation Submitted to Prosecutor's Office
Former Gazprombank Vice-President Igor Volobuev on Russia's Wanted List: An Analysis
6 mins ago
Former Gazprombank Vice-President Igor Volobuev on Russia's Wanted List: An Analysis
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession Claims Bicarbonate of Soda
3 mins ago
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession Claims Bicarbonate of Soda
Victim's Account Sheds Light on the Human Cost of Post Office Scandal
3 mins ago
Victim's Account Sheds Light on the Human Cost of Post Office Scandal
Edmonton Police Sweep Homeless Encampments Amid Freezing Temperatures, Arrest Journalist
5 mins ago
Edmonton Police Sweep Homeless Encampments Amid Freezing Temperatures, Arrest Journalist
Latest Headlines
World News
Isabella Strahan's Courageous Battle with Medulloblastoma
37 seconds
Isabella Strahan's Courageous Battle with Medulloblastoma
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Sentence for 1982 Killings
54 seconds
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Sentence for 1982 Killings
Mpumalanga's Political Landscape: A Tale of Rising Discontent and New Directions
2 mins
Mpumalanga's Political Landscape: A Tale of Rising Discontent and New Directions
Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi Advocates for Continued ANC Support
2 mins
Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi Advocates for Continued ANC Support
African National Congress Prepares for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, a Gaze at the Future
3 mins
African National Congress Prepares for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, a Gaze at the Future
High-Profile Actors Echo South Africa's Genocide Accusations Against Israel
4 mins
High-Profile Actors Echo South Africa's Genocide Accusations Against Israel
Big White Ski Resort Halts Operations Amid Extreme Cold Weather
4 mins
Big White Ski Resort Halts Operations Amid Extreme Cold Weather
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on the Brink of a Humanitarian Crisis
4 mins
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on the Brink of a Humanitarian Crisis
Embattled Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju to Visit Constituency
5 mins
Embattled Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju to Visit Constituency
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
37 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
40 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app