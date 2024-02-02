Former Teacher and Convicted Paedophile Jeremy Forrest Dismissed From Kent Bakery Job

A former teacher, convicted paedophile Jeremy Forrest, who notoriously kidnapped a 15-year-old student and absconded to France, was dismissed from his new position at a bakery in Kent following the revelation of his criminal past. Forrest, 40, served a three-year sentence for his illicit affair and abduction of a minor in 2012.

From Classroom to Crime

Originally from Aberdeen, Forrest was a maths teacher before he spiraled into notoriety. His inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student escalated into a full-blown crime when he decided to flee to France with her in September 2012. His eight-day run ended in arrest, and he was subsequently jailed in the following year.

While serving time in Ashfield prison, Forrest worked as a chef, a skill he utilized to secure employment after his release. Recently, he was spotted leaving his new workplace in a baker's outfit, indicating his current profession as a head baker at a local boulangerie. However, this employment was short-lived as his employers promptly terminated him upon discovering his criminal history.