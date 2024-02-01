Former Student Sues Oswego East High School Teacher Over Alleged Sexual Assault

In a shocking revelation, a former student of Oswego East High School, Diana Mondragon, has filed a lawsuit against a former teacher of the same school, alleging that she was subjected to grooming and sexual assault 18 years ago. The teacher, whose identity remains undisclosed due to the absence of criminal charges, has had his teaching license revoked and is no longer affiliated with the school.

Multiple Victims Come Forward

Another victim, Sarah Hedlund, has come forward recounting a similar harrowing experience. This prompted both women to break their silence and lodge their complaints. A comprehensive 34-page report by the Oswego Community Unit School District 308, concluded in 2023, indicated that school officials were previously aware of such inappropriate behavior but failed to take action.

Teacher Placed on Leave Following Complaint

The accused teacher was placed on administrative leave in the fall of 2022, following Mondragon's complaint. Although the school district has yet to review the lawsuit, they have taken measures to bar the teacher from teaching within the district and imposed additional restrictions. The Aurora Police Department had initiated an investigation into the case, but it is uncertain whether the investigation is still ongoing.

Lawsuit Highlights Systematic Failure

The lawsuit signals a systematic failure, accusing the Oswego 308 School District of allowing the former teacher, Justin Query, to continue his tenure despite multiple indications of abuse. The lawsuit claims that Query sexually assaulted the victim, Diana Mondragon, and also violated another student in Iowa. The district is being accused of not taking action despite clear signs of abuse, and the lawsuit names several individuals within the school district. Police reports have been filed in both Illinois and Iowa, but no criminal charges have been brought against Query.

In Iowa, the statute of limitations prevents any further criminal or civil action against the teacher, thereby adding another layer of complexity to this deeply disturbing case.