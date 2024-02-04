Former Student Accuses Tauranga Boys' College Teacher of Historical Sexual Abuse

In a disquieting revelation, a former student of Tauranga Boys' College, David (name changed to protect identity), has broken his silence on a decades-old traumatic experience. He lays bare allegations of sexual abuse perpetrated by his then-teacher, Pinky Green. The abuse, David claims, was a regular occurrence from 1975 when he was merely 15, extending until his departure from high school.

Previous Allegations and Public Apology

Notably, David is not the first to raise concerns about Green's conduct. Glenn Marshall, another former student, had raised a complaint in 1988, alleging that Green propositioned him. However, no criminal charges were pursued at the time since propositioning did not constitute a crime, and no other students reported molestation.

Marshall sought a public apology from the school in 2021. Following media inquiries, the school's board of trustees finally issued an apology in 2022. The apology seemed to have opened a floodgate of testimonies from other former students, including David. While none of these testimonials claimed sexual assault, they did shed light on the uncomfortable experiences shared by many under Green's tutelage.

Pinky Green: A Disciplinarian or an Abuser?

Pinky Green, now deceased, served as an English and French teacher at the school. Known for her strict discipline and active involvement in extracurricular activities, Green was a prominent figure in the school's academic landscape. David's alleged abuse occurred during private English lessons in the school library.

According to David, the trauma inflicted by Green during those private lessons had a profound and lasting impact on his life. It led him down a path of heavy drinking and posed severe challenges in his personal life. Despite these hurdles, David managed to carve a successful professional path for himself and achieve sobriety.

Seeking Acknowledgment and Apology

David's quest for justice is centered around seeking acknowledgment and an apology from the school. He alleges that the school failed to address Green's behavior during her tenure, leading to the harm he experienced. When he reported his ordeal to the then principal, Robert Mangan, David was met with regret but little tangible action. Mangan offered to forward David's letter detailing the abuse to the legal team and police. However, David claims no further action was taken, leaving his quest for justice and closure unfulfilled.