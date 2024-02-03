Former South Robeson Middle School Teacher Faces Multiple Sex Offence Charges

Former South Robeson Middle School substitute teacher, David Alexander Goins, has been arrested and charged with multiple sex offenses involving a student. These offenses reportedly transpired over the past year, beginning when the student was in the 7th grade during the 2022-23 school year. The charges against Goins include statutory rape, statutory sexual offense, sexual activity with a student, indecent liberties with a student, and indecent liberties with a child.

Arrest and Charges

Goins, 32, of Lumberton, North Carolina, was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $3,000,000 secured bond. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations, and Juvenile Divisions are currently investigating the case, indicating that more charges could potentially be leveled against the former substitute teacher.

Sheriff's Appeal

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins condemned Goins' actions in no uncertain terms. He also urged any other potential victims of sexual abuse to come forward, assuring them that his office is committed to assisting victims rather than judging them. He encouraged victims to either directly contact the sheriff's office or use their agency's app to submit a tip.

Another Related Incident

In a separate but related report, a suspended high school social studies teacher from Purnell Swett High School in Pembroke faces charges related to sexual exploitation. This teacher allegedly sent inappropriate texts and messages to a student. The surfacing of this incident alongside Goins' charges highlights a growing concern about student safety in schools.