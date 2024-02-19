Former Solicitor Michael Lynn Sentenced for €17.9 Million Theft: A Tale of Betrayal in Celtic Tiger Ireland

As the echoes of the Celtic Tiger era still roar, one name rings out with a chilling resonance: Michael Lynn. Once a solicitor, property developer, and beloved son of the small town of Crossmolina, Mayo, Lynn now stands as a symbol of betrayal, sentenced to 51⁄2 years for stealing around €17.9 million from six financial institutions 16 years ago.

From Promising Beginnings to Dishonest Dealings

Michael Lynn's tale is one of a fall from grace that has left an indelible mark on his hometown and family. Known for his musical talent and lively spirit, Lynn grew up in a God-fearing, respected family in Crossmolina. His promising future seemed to unfold as he sang in front of Pope John Paul II and pursued a legal career in Dublin. But beneath this dazzling veneer, a darker narrative was simmering. In October 2007, Lynn's dishonest financial activities came to light, shaking his family and the townspeople to their core.

The Scandal Unveiled

Lynn's business ventures involved almost 150 properties and assets worth €50 million at the peak of his activities. However, he acquired these not through legitimate means but through dodgy mortgage dealings. Lynn pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of theft related to obtaining multiple mortgages on the same properties without the banks' knowledge. His victims included National Irish Bank, Irish Life and Permanent, Ulster Bank, ACC Bank, Bank of Scotland Ireland, and Irish Nationwide Building Society. Astonishingly, Lynn claimed it was common practice among bankers in Celtic Tiger Ireland.

A Sentence Served and a Town Scarred

Despite his claims, the courts were not swayed. The judge noted Lynn's disregard for his obligations as a solicitor and his brazen theft. A headline sentence of 16 years was initially set, later reduced to 13 years considering mitigating factors. But this sentence did not come swiftly. Lynn spent 41⁄2 years in a Brazilian prison before he was extradited to Ireland to face his crimes. As Crossmolina grapples with the shock of Lynn's actions, one thing is clear: the lively, musical boy who once sang for the Pope had morphed into a 'very cool customer' with a penchant for moneymaking over morality.