Former Singapore Nurse Arrested for Misusing Patients' Bank Card Details

In a shocking breach of trust and ethical conduct, a former nurse at Woodlands Health in Singapore has been apprehended for misusing patients' bank card details to carry out unauthorized transactions. The 23-year-old, who had been deployed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, stands accused of exploiting the vulnerability of patients under his care, accessing their banking credentials from their mobile phones, and using this sensitive information for fraudulent activities.

Unraveling the Deception

The case came to light when a victim, who had been hospitalized, made a police report on September 17, 2022. The patient reported noticing an unknown individual rifling through his personal belongings while he was in a semi-conscious state. He later discovered unauthorized charges on his bank card, leading to an investigation by the Jurong Police Division.

From Caregiver to Perpetrator

The police probe led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the former nurse. It was found that the healthcare worker, in a stark deviation from his professional duties, had abused his position to obtain banking credentials from patients' phones. Disturbingly, this was not an isolated incident. The nurse stands implicated in several similar cases involving patients of the same hospital, with the total losses reported to exceed S$12,000.

Impending Justice

The ex-nurse is facing a series of charges, including cheating, theft, unauthorized computer access, and making unauthorized modifications. The potential penalties for these crimes, as stipulated under the penal code and the Computer Misuse Act, are severe. They range from hefty fines to imprisonment terms of up to 10 years. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safeguarding personal information and the devastating consequences of its misuse.