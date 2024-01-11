en English
Crime

Former Schoolmate Sentenced to Jail for Rape in Singapore: A Case of Trust Betrayed

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
Former Schoolmate Sentenced to Jail for Rape in Singapore: A Case of Trust Betrayed

In a case that has rocked the community of Singapore, a 25-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years and nine months in prison, coupled with six strokes of the cane, for the rape of a former schoolmate. The case lays bare a chilling betrayal of trust, with the offender and victim formerly sharing a common bond of friendship and professional kinship as hairdressers.

A Betrayed Trust

The incident unfolded on November 24, 2021, when the man invited the victim, also a hairdresser and former schoolmate, to his flat under the pretense of a casual lunch. As they engaged in conversation about their shared profession, the atmosphere took a sinister turn. The man confessed his long-held feelings for her, a confession that swiftly descended into a heinous act of sexual assault, despite the victim’s fervent protests.

The Legal Battle

The victim bravely reported the incident to the police, setting in motion a legal battle that would see the offender pleading guilty to one count of rape. The Deputy Public Prosecutor, Selene Yap, argued for a minimum of eight years’ jail time, underscoring the severity of the crime and the gross violation of the victim’s trust. The offender’s failure to use protection during the assault was highlighted as a further aggravating factor in the case.

Defense Plea and Sentencing

The defense, represented by lawyer Wasiur Rehman, pled for a lighter sentence of six to seven years, arguing that the offender was remorseful and had acted out of heightened emotion. Attempts to invoke mitigating factors, such as the offender himself being a victim of a traumatic event, and the emotional toll on his mother, were swiftly dismissed by the prosecutor and the judge. The court emphasized that rape is a grave offense, and none of the proposed mitigating factors were relevant or supported by evidence. The judge ultimately handed down a sentence of seven years and nine months’ imprisonment and six strokes of the cane, mirroring the severity of the crime committed.

