Former School Bus Driver Pleads Guilty to Cyber-Stalking Student, Faces Nine-Year Sentence

In a landmark case that highlights the seriousness of cyber-stalking, former school bus driver, Michael Chick, has admitted guilt to cyber-stalking a young boy on his route. The Eliot native is expected to face a prison sentence of nine years, a decision endorsed by both the defense and prosecution.

Chick's Disturbing Activities

Chick's illicit activities encompassed handing the young boy cellphones, assigning him tasks, and threatening harm to the boy's family through a fictitious secret organization if the child failed to comply. The case took a more sinister turn as Chick escalated his stalking behavior by installing GPS-tracking devices on the parents' cars and recording them in public.

Legal Proceedings and Sentence

Despite some disagreements with aspects of the allegations, which were not made public, Chick's attorney signed the plea agreement. A previous plea agreement proposing a six-year sentence was dismissed by a judge. The rejection was hinged on concerns for public safety and the realization that the victim would still be a minor at the time of Chick's potential release.

Scheduled Sentencing and Broader Implications

Chick's formal sentencing is scheduled for March 28. This case serves as a stark reminder of the severity of cyber-stalking offenses and the efforts of the legal system to address and penalize such crimes.