Former Scammer Reveals How to Dodge Online Scams this Valentine's Day

In the world of digital commerce, the specter of online scams looms large. As we approach Valentine's Day, a holiday synonymous with love and gift-giving, the risk escalates. Christopher Maxwell, a former scammer turned adviser, has shared his insights with KX News on how to identify and sidestep these digital pitfalls, which have seen an alarming increase in recent years.

Telltale Signs of Scams

According to Maxwell, one of the most straightforward ways to discern a scam website is to scrutinize its spelling and grammar. Incorrect domain names, such as 'amazon dot net' instead of the legitimate 'amazon dot com,' are often a clear indicator of fraudulent activities. These seemingly insignificant errors can serve as an early warning system for those navigating the online marketplace.

Scam Dupe Daters: A New Threat

The Better Business Bureau has also issued a public alert about a new type of deception known as 'scam dupe daters.' In these scenarios, scammers pose as a 'sugar momma' or 'sugar daddy,' promising their victims a 'weekly allowance' for affection. The fraudsters then distribute fake checks or transfer money, requesting that a portion of the funds be returned. This insidious tactic exploits the victim's trust and financial vulnerability, leading to substantial losses.

Maxwell and the Better Business Bureau recommend several strategies for evading online romance scams. These include understanding your rights and responsibilities when handling checks, thoroughly researching potential dates, asking probing questions, and refraining from sending money or sensitive personal information to someone you've never met in person.