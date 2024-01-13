Former Saddle Brook Resident Sentenced for Role in Fatal Drug Overdose

David Pezak, 35, a former resident of Saddle Brook, New Jersey, has been sentenced to a decade in state prison under the No Early Release Act for his part in a fatal drug overdose. The sentence was announced by Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and is concurrent with a five-year term for possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS). The possession charge includes a two-year parole ineligibility period.

Implication in Fatal Overdose

The case stems back to November 15, 2021, when authorities were alerted to an unresponsive woman in Pequannock Township. The woman, referred to in the case as A.C., was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was determined to be intoxication from a lethal cocktail of drugs: Fentanyl, Amphetamine, Carisoprodol, and Clonazepam.

Role in Drug Distribution

An investigation into the incident implicated Pezak in the distribution of narcotics to A.C. On the day of her death, Pezak was pinpointed as the individual who provided the fatal substances to A.C. in Paterson. His initial charges also included third-degree Conspiracy to Distribute CDS and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Plea and Conviction

Pezak pled guilty to first-degree Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death and third-degree possession of CDS. His guilty plea resulted in a ten-year sentence with no early release under the act, reinforcing the severity of the crime and the consequences of drug distribution leading to death.