Former Resident Sentenced to 20 Years for Hinsdale Pipe Bomb Attack

In a chilling tale of resentment and retaliation, Thomas James Zajac, a 70-year-old former resident of Oakbrook Terrace, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for detonating a pipe bomb at the Hinsdale BNSF Railway station in 2006. The explosion, which occurred during the morning commute, left a station agent injured and countless lives disrupted.

According to prosecutors, Zajac's act of violence was motivated by a deep-seated grudge against the Hinsdale police department. The department had arrested a family member of Zajac in 2005, an event that seemingly festered into a dangerous obsession.

The bombing took place on a typical morning, as commuters went about their daily routines. Zajac, in a calculated move, placed the pipe bomb in a trash can, where it eventually detonated, causing chaos and panic.

A Sinister Web of Threats and Destruction

The bombing was not an isolated incident. Zajac was also accused of sending an anonymous threat to the police a month after the bombing. In the letter, he threatened to kill or injure a person with an explosive device.

Furthermore, Zajac is currently serving a 35-year federal sentence for bombing a public library in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2006. The series of incidents paints a disturbing picture of a man driven by anger and a twisted sense of vengeance.

Justice Served: A 20-Year Sentence

Zajac was convicted on three counts related to the Hinsdale bombing: attempting to destroy property with an explosive device, possessing an unregistered destructive device, and making a threat through the mail to kill or injure a person with an explosive device.

U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly handed down the 20-year sentence, which Zajac will serve immediately following the remaining 22 years of his current sentence. The harsh penalty underscores the gravity of Zajac's crimes and the unwavering commitment of the justice system to hold him accountable.