Former Police Sergeant Jordan Fowle Charged with Child Sexual Abuse

Jordan Fowle, a 57-year-old former sergeant for the Town and Country police department in Missouri, stands charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse, sodomy, and child molestation involving two teenagers. The disturbing allegations span an eleven-year period from 2012 to 2023, captivating Jefferson County and the country at large. Fowle's attorney, Richard Lozano, has been quick to defend his client, stating unequivocally that Fowle strongly denies the allegations.

Adding depth to the narrative, the prosecutors' complaint paints a concerning picture of potential retaliation by Fowle. It cites Fowle's easy access to firearms and law enforcement databases, tools that could be exploited to reveal the victims' personal information.

This disconcerting possibility has led a judge to deny Fowle bond, a decision aiming to protect the victims and uphold the justice process. Fowle's bond hearing is set for January 29, a date that marks the next chapter in this unsettling saga.

Fowle's Background and the Town and Country Police Department

Fowle's recent retirement from the police force has added a layer of complexity to the case. He resides in House Springs with his wife, and they own multiple properties in Eureka.

Fowle's career with the Town and Country police department spans almost three decades, beginning in 1995. In 2022, he reportedly earned nearly $102,000, a substantial income reflective of his senior position. However, the department has yet to comment on the charges against their former colleague.

The case against Jordan Fowle is still developing, with many details yet to be disclosed. As the allegations and legal proceedings continue to unfold, the spotlight will remain fixed on Fowle, the Town and Country police department, and the justice system's response to these grave accusations.