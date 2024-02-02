Former Police Officer Convicted for Supplying Drugs at Sex Parties

Ben Simmons, a 37-year-old former officer of West Midlands Police, has been convicted for supplying class A mephamphetamine and the class C drug GHB, colloquially referred to as 'Gina' and 'Tina', at sex parties between July 2022 and August 2023. Simmons, who resided in Banbury during the time of the offenses, was charged with supplying these drugs to an unnamed man, with the parties frequently taking place in Birmingham hotels.

Sentencing and Charges

In a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on January 30, Judge Michael Gledhill handed Simmons a 14-month suspended prison sentence for two years. Simmons pleaded guilty to one count each of selling these drugs. In addition to the drug charges, Simmons faced additional charges for possessing police uniform items which were later dropped after the items were returned.

From Police Officer to Convict

Simmons was removed from the West Midlands Police force in 2021 following a drink-driving incident. His fall from grace is marked by a series of offences that culminated in his recent conviction. Detective Constable Cory Vigilante, following the sentencing, painted a picture of Simmons as both 'devious' and 'manipulative', and highlighted his disregard for the law and the police force during the investigation.

Implications and Repercussions

Simmons' case brings to the forefront the issue of law enforcement officers breaking the very laws they are sworn to uphold. It serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of maintaining high ethical standards within the police force and the grave consequences of failing to do so. Simmons' conviction is a stark warning to all who choose to disregard the law and abuse their positions of authority.