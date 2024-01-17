Former Polar Air Cargo Executive Pleads Guilty in Million Dollar Fraud Scheme

Former senior executive at Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc., Carlton Llewellyn, has admitted to a wide-ranging plot that cost the cargo airline tens of millions of dollars. The indictment, which counts wire fraud among the slew of charges, represents a staggering breach of trust that saw nearly a decade's worth of illicit activity going undetected.

A Decade of Deception

The conspiracy spanned from 2009 to July 2021. Llewellyn, along with nine others, orchestrated a sophisticated scheme that involved kickbacks, fraudulent invoices, and rampant corruption at the highest levels of management. Three other senior Polar executives were implicated, as were six individuals who owned businesses that interacted with Polar. The impact was far-reaching, with almost every aspect of Polar's operations touched by the fraudulent activity.

Ill-Gotten Gains

The financial toll of the conspiracy is staggering. Over the course of more than a decade, the conspirators collectively pocketed approximately $23 million. Llewellyn himself agreed to pay forfeiture of $347,879.44 and restitution of $305,800 as part of his guilty plea. Despite the significant amounts involved, these figures represent only a fraction of the total funds illicitly obtained.

Awaiting Judgment

Llewellyn now faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The sentence hearing is scheduled for May 7, 2024. This case serves as a stark reminder of the potential for corruption even within established corporations, and the significant harm it can cause. The investigation into this case was led by the FBI and the IRS Criminal Investigation, and has been commended by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. The subsequent prosecution is being handled by the Office's Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit.