Former Philadelphia Police Commander Carl Holmes Reinstated after Winning Arbitration Case

In a controversial turn of events, Carl Holmes, a formerly dismissed senior commander from the Philadelphia Police Department, has regained his position following a successful arbitration case. Holmes’ dismissal in 2019 was tied to allegations of sexual assault made by three female colleagues. The criminal case against Holmes faltered when the final accuser didn’t testify, leading to the current reinstatement process, as confirmed by Sgt. Eric Gripp, a spokesperson for the police department.

Arbitration Verdict and Holmes’ Reinstatement

The arbitration, a formal dispute resolution mechanism, was conducted between the City of Philadelphia and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5. The conclusion favored Holmes, thus allowing him to be restored to his former rank of Chief Inspector. His defense attorney argued his innocence, painting Holmes as a victim of a ‘witch hunt.’ However, this reinstatement process is not without its share of controversy.

A Pattern of Reversals

The outcome of this arbitration case might appear isolated, but it mirrors a recurring pattern where the arbitration process has reversed disciplinary actions against numerous officers in the past. These instances raise questions about the effectiveness of disciplinary measures within the police department and the overarching influence of arbitration in such decisions.

Previous Incidents and Settlements

In a separate but pertinent incident, the city had earlier paid a sum of $1.25 million in 2017 to settle a lawsuit where another woman, also an officer in the department, claimed that Holmes had sexually assaulted her. These incidents and the recent reinstatement of Holmes shine a spotlight on the internal workings of the department and the need for a review of the arbitration process.