China

Former PBOC Official, Sun Guofeng, Sentenced for Corruption and Leaking State Secrets

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:25 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:50 am EST
Former PBOC Official, Sun Guofeng, Sentenced for Corruption and Leaking State Secrets

Sun Guofeng, a former high-ranking official from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), has been sentenced to over 16 years of imprisonment on charges of corruption and dissemination of confidential state information. Guofeng, previously in control of the PBOC’s monetary policy department, was found culpable of accepting kickbacks amounting to nearly 21 million yuan (approximately $3 million USD) spanning the years 2002 to 2020.

(Read Also: Allegations of China Stealing AI Secrets Stir Controversy Amid Global AI Declaration)

Abuse of Position and Power

Guofeng’s illicit activities encompassed the misuse of his powerful position to leak sensitive policy details that were categorically classified as secret at the time. The leaked information proved to be advantageous in insider trading, providing individuals with the opportunity to reap substantial profits from financial market transactions. In a specific instance, Guofeng accessed confidential information linked to the merger-and-acquisition plans of a Shanghai-listed company. This inside information paved the way for him to amass over 11 million yuan through trading in the company’s stocks between 2014 and 2015.

A Sweeping Anti-Corruption Drive

The investigation into Guofeng’s dealings commenced in May 2022. This was part of a broader, multi-year anti-corruption campaign in the financial industry, which has so far implicated more than 100 officials across several institutions. Guofeng’s conviction and the hefty fine of 13.1 million yuan levied on him in July underscore the Chinese government’s resolute determination to stamp out corruption and restore integrity within its financial industry.

(Read Also: China’s Economy in 2023: A Shift in Perspective and Implications for Global Growth)

Details from Caixin Report

The specifics of Guofeng’s sentencing have been made public via a report by Caixin, a renowned Chinese financial news outlet. The report paints a stark picture of the extent of corruption within the Chinese financial sector and the government’s ongoing efforts to combat it.

China Crime
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

