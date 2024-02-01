Former Patterson School District Officials Guilty of $1.2M Embezzlement Scheme

Former Patterson Joint Unified School District officials, Jeffrey Menge and Eric Drabert, have admitted guilt to a fraudulent scheme involving over $1.2 million. Menge, a former assistant superintendent, and Drabert, a former IT director, exploited their positions within the school district in Stanislaus County to embezzle funds with a series of fraudulent transactions between 2018 and 2022.

Unveiling the Deceptive Plot

The duo's fraudulent operation involved the creation of a fictitious executive, 'Frank Barnes', and a Nevada-based company, CenCal Tech LLC, controlled by Menge. Using these fabricated entities, Menge and Drabert orchestrated double billing and billed for items that were never delivered, causing significant financial loss to the school district.

Unlawful Gain and Lavish Expenditures

Through their deceptive tactics, Menge illegally appropriated between $1 million and $1.5 million, while Drabert misappropriated between $250,000 and $300,000. The embezzled funds were used to sustain a lifestyle of extravagance, including the purchase of luxury items and renovations of personal properties. Among the more notable expenditures was a Ferrari and extensive cabin renovations.

Misuse of School District Property

In a further misuse of their positions, Menge and Drabert also operated a cryptocurrency mining operation using school district property. The operation, which further drained the district's resources, was financed using the misappropriated funds.

As part of their plea agreement, Menge will forfeit numerous assets, including luxury vehicles. Both Menge and Drabert are scheduled for sentencing on May 30, where they could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.