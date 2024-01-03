Former Patient Care Aide Sentenced for Stealing Over $41,000 from Senior Resident

In a disheartening breach of trust, Latonia N. Turner, a former patient care aide at an Amherst senior living facility, was handed a six-month jail sentence and five years probation for stealing over $41,000 from a senior resident. Turner committed the theft by using the resident’s debit card, which she stealthily took from the resident’s purse while the individual was asleep. Between April and June of 2023, Turner made 55 fraudulent withdrawals totaling $41,216, a sum that has left the community in shock and disgust.

A Crime Discovered and Confessed

The resident, who had written her personal identifying number on a piece of paper inside her purse, discovered the theft upon reviewing her bank account. The senior citizen immediately reported the unauthorized transactions to the bank, which commendably took swift action and fully reimbursed her. Turner confessed to the crime when investigated, and irrefutable evidence from the senior facility and bank videos confirmed her actions, leaving no room for doubt or sympathy.

Repercussions and Repayment

As part of her plea, Turner agreed to a confession of judgment to repay the bank in full within 90 days following her release from jail. This repayment plan signals the beginning of a long road to redemption for Turner, and a lesson for others about the severe consequences of such deceitful actions. Furthermore, Turner has been barred from future employment as a patient care aide, a decision that will hopefully deter others in similar positions from exploiting those in their care.

A Community Shaken

This incident has left the community reeling, as it highlights the vulnerability of senior citizens and the need for more stringent safeguards in senior living facilities. It serves as a stark reminder that trust, once broken, is difficult to rebuild and that the actions of one individual can cast a long shadow over a community.