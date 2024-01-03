en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Former Patient Care Aide Sentenced for Stealing Over $41,000 from Senior Resident

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 pm EST
Former Patient Care Aide Sentenced for Stealing Over $41,000 from Senior Resident

In a disheartening breach of trust, Latonia N. Turner, a former patient care aide at an Amherst senior living facility, was handed a six-month jail sentence and five years probation for stealing over $41,000 from a senior resident. Turner committed the theft by using the resident’s debit card, which she stealthily took from the resident’s purse while the individual was asleep. Between April and June of 2023, Turner made 55 fraudulent withdrawals totaling $41,216, a sum that has left the community in shock and disgust.

A Crime Discovered and Confessed

The resident, who had written her personal identifying number on a piece of paper inside her purse, discovered the theft upon reviewing her bank account. The senior citizen immediately reported the unauthorized transactions to the bank, which commendably took swift action and fully reimbursed her. Turner confessed to the crime when investigated, and irrefutable evidence from the senior facility and bank videos confirmed her actions, leaving no room for doubt or sympathy.

Repercussions and Repayment

As part of her plea, Turner agreed to a confession of judgment to repay the bank in full within 90 days following her release from jail. This repayment plan signals the beginning of a long road to redemption for Turner, and a lesson for others about the severe consequences of such deceitful actions. Furthermore, Turner has been barred from future employment as a patient care aide, a decision that will hopefully deter others in similar positions from exploiting those in their care.

A Community Shaken

This incident has left the community reeling, as it highlights the vulnerability of senior citizens and the need for more stringent safeguards in senior living facilities. It serves as a stark reminder that trust, once broken, is difficult to rebuild and that the actions of one individual can cast a long shadow over a community.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
14 seconds ago
Teenage Girl Charged with Murder in Fatal Stabbing of Taye Faik in North London
In a disconcerting escalation of violent incidents, a 16-year-old boy, Taye Faik, was fatally stabbed near his home in Edmonton, north London, on October 1, 2023. The incident resulted in his tragic death from sharp force trauma to the chest. The case took a surprising turn when a teenage girl, also 16, was charged with
Teenage Girl Charged with Murder in Fatal Stabbing of Taye Faik in North London
Homicide Investigation Underway in Christchurch
2 mins ago
Homicide Investigation Underway in Christchurch
Barbadian Man Pleads Guilty to Indecent Photo Charge, Granted Bail
3 mins ago
Barbadian Man Pleads Guilty to Indecent Photo Charge, Granted Bail
Teenage Girl and Two Men Charged with Taye Faik's Murder in North London
30 seconds ago
Teenage Girl and Two Men Charged with Taye Faik's Murder in North London
Bhopal Shaken by Two Separate Suicides: A Tale of Pressure and Tragedy
38 seconds ago
Bhopal Shaken by Two Separate Suicides: A Tale of Pressure and Tragedy
Woman Faces Homicide Charges for Brutal Attack on Boyfriend
1 min ago
Woman Faces Homicide Charges for Brutal Attack on Boyfriend
Latest Headlines
World News
Zartaj Gul Apologizes for May 9 Riots, Expresses Fear of Arrest
38 seconds
Zartaj Gul Apologizes for May 9 Riots, Expresses Fear of Arrest
Medical Missions at Jamaica's Bustamante Hospital for Children: A Beacon of Hope
55 seconds
Medical Missions at Jamaica's Bustamante Hospital for Children: A Beacon of Hope
Chris Christie Breaks RNC Pledge, Refuses to Vote for Trump
56 seconds
Chris Christie Breaks RNC Pledge, Refuses to Vote for Trump
Andros Townsend Signs Long-Term Contract with Luton
1 min
Andros Townsend Signs Long-Term Contract with Luton
Anne Arundel County Council Rejects Redevelopment Bill, Prioritises Affordable Housing
2 mins
Anne Arundel County Council Rejects Redevelopment Bill, Prioritises Affordable Housing
Osun State Commissioner Accused of Interference in Union Election Amidst APC's Accusations Against Aregbesola
2 mins
Osun State Commissioner Accused of Interference in Union Election Amidst APC's Accusations Against Aregbesola
MultiChoice Faces Backlash Over Failure to Secure AFCON 2023 Broadcasting Rights
2 mins
MultiChoice Faces Backlash Over Failure to Secure AFCON 2023 Broadcasting Rights
Golden Gate Bridge Equipped with Suicide Prevention Net; Alameda Ferry Terminal Reopens Post Upgrade
2 mins
Golden Gate Bridge Equipped with Suicide Prevention Net; Alameda Ferry Terminal Reopens Post Upgrade
President Kangaloo Leads National Mourning for Former PM Panday
2 mins
President Kangaloo Leads National Mourning for Former PM Panday
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
46 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app