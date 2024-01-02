Former Pastor Albert Benjamin Wharton Faces 30 Felony Charges Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

Albert Benjamin Wharton, a former pastor aged 86, faces 30 felony charges stemming from sexual abuse allegations during his tenure at a church school. The charges involve 22 counts of indecent liberties with a child under 13 in a supervisory role, and 8 counts of aggravated sexual battery. The allegations date back to incidents reported between 1981 and 1997 at the Berachah Christian Academy of Victory Baptist Church, based in Warsaw, Virginia.

Arrest and Investigation

Wharton was apprehended at his residence in Pickens County, South Carolina, in a combined operation by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. His arrest marked the culmination of a 15-month probe initiated by a victim’s report, with the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit also playing a part. Wharton, who served as the lead pastor at Victory Baptist Church from 1976 to 2002, has worked in various churches across Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Florida over the last four decades.

Charges and Bail

Following his extradition to Richmond County, Wharton was released on bail and is currently under house arrest. The terms of his bail prohibit him from attending, leading, or pastoring at any church. The charges against him include 22 counts of indecent liberties with an underage child in a custodial role and 8 counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Call for Additional Information

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek additional information from the public to help further their investigation into Wharton’s alleged crimes. This is not the first time a former pastor has faced such charges, highlighting an urgent need for churches to improve their measures for safeguarding minors.