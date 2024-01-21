Former Page 3 Icon Sam Fox Arrested After Flight Altercation; Prepares for Music Comeback

Former Page 3 icon, Sam Fox, was apprehended following an alleged inebriated altercation on a British Airways flight from Heathrow to Munich. The 57-year-old's disruptive behavior led to the aircraft aborting takeoff and returning to the terminal. She was subsequently detained overnight and has been bailed until March.

Personal Tragedies and Professional Comeback

For Fox, this incident is another blow in a string of personal tragedies. Last year, she mourned the loss of her younger sister Vanessa, who passed away due to a heart attack. In 2015, she had to bid goodbye to her partner Myra Stratton who succumbed to cancer.

Despite the hurdles, Fox has found solace and happiness in her personal life. She recently tied the knot with her new wife Linda Olsen in a grand ceremony in Essex. The wedding was initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was eventually celebrated with all the pomp and splendour.

Sam Fox: The Music Icon

Sam Fox is fondly remembered for her global hit 'Touch Me (I Want Your Body)' from 1986. Her last album was released in 2005. The singer has overcome her personal grief and is now preparing to make a grand musical comeback. Fans around the world anticipate her upcoming album with bated breath.

Cooperating with the Investigation

Post the flight debacle, Fox expressed deep regret for the disruption caused and affirmed her cooperation with the ongoing police investigation. As she awaits her hearing in March, the singer focuses on her music and personal life, hoping to leave the incident behind and move forward.