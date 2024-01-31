Former NYSEFCU Board Member Pleads Guilty to Anti-Money Laundering Violations

Gyanendra Asre, a 56-year-old Greenwich resident, admitted his guilt on a count of breaching the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to ensure an anti-money laundering program. Asre held a significant position on the supervisory board of the New York State Employees Federal Credit Union (NYSEFCU), which made him accountable for the supervision of high-risk financial transactions. His extensive background as an anti-money laundering pro and prior experience as a senior vice president at a domestic bank did not deter him from conducting over $1 billion in high-risk transactions without the necessary supervision.

High-Risk Transactions and Foreign Affairs

In his tenure, Asre handled transactions amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars from foreign jurisdictions, including alleged transactions from Mexico. He blatantly ignored the law's requirement to file Suspicious Activity Reports, leading to the processing of these transactions without appropriate monitoring.

Regulatory Compliance Issues and Consequences

The repercussions of Asre's actions, carried out between 2014 and 2016, led the National Credit Union Administration to liquidate the NYSEFCU in October 2017 due to significant regulatory compliance issues. Asre's sentencing is due on May 3, and he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Treasury Department's Sanctions

On top of that, the U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network imposed a $100,000 civil penalty on Asre and banned him from participating in the affairs of any financial institution for five years. This case underscores the importance of proper oversight in financial institutions, and the potential consequences when individuals like Asre fail to uphold their responsibilities.