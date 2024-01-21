Former Northwood Employee Charged with Sexually Assaulting Minor

Former Northwood Child Services employee, 28-year-old Travis Dean Brown, faces charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl under his care. Brown, who served at the facility's west campus, is alleged to have engaged in sexual relations with the victim, who was between 14 and 15 years old at the time, on three separate occasions from March 2022 to June 2023.

Victim's Allegations

The victim's narrative provides an unsettling account of encounters in various locations including a garage, a living room, and a storage area. Beyond the physical assaults, Brown reportedly gave the victim gifts, wrote her letters, and dedicated a song to her, actions deemed highly inappropriate given the age disparity and his position of authority.

Brown's intentions toward the victim went beyond the boundaries of his professional role. He expressed a desire to adopt the girl and had previously faced reprimands for buying her gifts upon discharge. Despite outlining plans to move to Florida, Brown opted to stay following a promotion.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Following the allegations, an arrest warrant was issued for Brown. The charges he now faces include three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Given the grave risk he poses, prosecutor Vicky Wanta has proposed a bail of $100,000 and requested a nationwide arrest warrant.

Northwood's Response

In response to the shocking revelations, Larry Pajari, the President and CEO of Northwood Children's Services, confirmed that Brown is no longer associated with the agency. He emphasized the agency's unyielding commitment to child safety and pledged full cooperation with the authorities. The sexual assault allegations against Brown were not initially reported to Northwood but emerged through contact with another agency.