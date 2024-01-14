Former North Carolina High School Teacher Charged with Student Misconduct

Former Wilkes Central High School teacher, Brittany Calloway Hemric, has been charged with a class G felony of indecent liberties with a student, an offense carrying a potential sentence of eight to 31 months. The 32-year-old educator’s arrest comes in the wake of an investigation initiated by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office following a tip received on January 4, 2024.

The Arrest and Investigation

Hemric was arrested on January 9, 2024, posting a $10,000 unsecured bond on the same day. Her employment with the district, which began in August 2018, was suspended in accordance with North Carolina law. Wilkes County Schools has been cooperating with law enforcement throughout the investigation, promising further action depending on the outcome.

Implications of the Case

The allegations against Hemric spotlight the persistent issue of inappropriate student-teacher relationships, underlining the need for rigorous background checks and stringent selection procedures in the education sector. The case remains active and ongoing as authorities continue to unravel the extent of the alleged misconduct, striving to ensure the safety and wellbeing of students.