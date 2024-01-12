Former Nonprofit Director, Jason Gayne, Agrees to Plea Deal Over Theft Charges

Jason Gayne, the erstwhile director of the Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Hospice Volunteers of Somerset County, has consented to a plea deal. This agreement stems from allegations that Gayne pilfered nearly $200,000 from these two nonprofit organizations. The plea deal involves a seven-year prison sentence, with a significant portion suspended, resulting in nine months of actual incarceration.

Plea Deal and Reparations

As part of the deal, Gayne pleaded guilty to one count of theft by unauthorized taking and one count of theft by deception. This admission, however, came in the form of an Alford plea. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence while conceding that the state’s evidence could potentially convince a judge or jury of their guilt. As part of his plea deal, Gayne will also be placed on probation for four years and complete 50 hours of community service annually during his probation.

In terms of financial reparation, Gayne is required to pay $70,000 in restitution. At the time of the agreement, $50,000 had already been paid, with the remainder to be settled over the probation period. The restitution will be divided between the two nonprofits, with the chamber receiving 60%, and the Hospice Volunteers receiving 40%.

Professional Background and Community Response

Prior to his tenure with the nonprofits, Gayne served as a Skowhegan police officer, a fact that has added a layer of disappointment to the proceedings, as expressed by Justice Robert E. Mullen. Despite the circumstances, Gayne presently serves as the president and CEO of Gayne Management Services.

The case has been met with a sense of desolation within the community. Local leaders and the nonprofits involved have endorsed the deal, indicating a collective desire to put this situation behind them and move forward.