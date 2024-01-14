en English
Crime

Former Nigerian Lawmaker, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Falls Prey to WhatsApp Hacking Scam

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:17 pm EST
Former Nigerian Lawmaker, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Falls Prey to WhatsApp Hacking Scam

Former Nigerian lawmaker, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, found himself on the receiving end of a sinister cybercrime when his personal WhatsApp account was hacked on January 13.

In a ploy to swindle unsuspecting individuals, the hackers sent fraudulent messages to Afikuyomi’s contacts, soliciting financial aid under false pretenses.

Tragically, some friends fell prey to the scam, transferring millions of naira into the hands of the shadowy perpetrators.

Despite some friends alerting Afikuyomi to the suspicious requests, others had already fallen into the trap set by the unscrupulous hackers.

Upon realizing the breach, Afikuyomi, displaying commendable responsiveness, immediately informed security and regulatory agencies about the incident.

His swift action led to the identification of some bank accounts used by the scammers in their deceitful operation.

In the wake of these revelations, the police’s anti-fraud unit sprang into action, employing advanced technology in a bid to unmask the identities of the culprits.

The investigation is currently ongoing with hopes of bringing these cyber criminals to justice.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

