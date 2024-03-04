Former ND Attorney General Stenehjem Tied to Child Sex Abuse Case Involving Sen. Holmberg

In a shocking revelation, former North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem was designated a witness in a child sex abuse investigation involving his close friend, former state Sen. Ray Holmberg. Federal agents had interviewed Stenehjem before Holmberg was charged in North Dakota's U.S. District Court with allegations of traveling to Prague to engage in illicit sexual activities with minors and dealing with child sex abuse materials.

Investigation Unfolds

Current North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley disclosed details about Stenehjem's involvement on March 4, shedding light on the former attorney general's connection to the case. Despite Stenehjem's death on January 28, 2022, a significant breakthrough came when a copy of his phone was discovered on a North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) computer. The phone, unlocked at the request of Stenehjem's family or spokeswoman Liz Brocker, contained potentially crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation into Holmberg's activities.

Deleted Emails and Potential Evidence

Amid the controversy, Stenehjem's emails were deleted shortly after his death, raising questions about the transparency and integrity of the investigation. However, the unlocking of his phone and the discovery of a copy on a BCI computer have opened new avenues for investigators. Attorney General Wrigley, while cautious about revealing specifics, indicated the phone's contents could play a vital role in understanding the extent of Holmberg's alleged criminal activities and Stenehjem's awareness or involvement.

Stenehjem's Role and Friendship with Holmberg

Stenehjem's designation as a witness and his decision not to recuse himself from the Holmberg case, despite their close personal friendship, have come under scrutiny. This development raises profound questions about the potential conflict of interest and the challenges it posed to the investigation's integrity. Holmberg, who had served as a senator for North Dakota from 1976 until his resignation in mid-2022, faces grave accusations that have sent ripples through the state's political landscape.

As the investigation continues, the recovered data from Stenehjem's phone may provide critical insights into the case against Holmberg. This situation underscores the complexities and sensitivities involved in prosecuting cases with high-profile figures and the importance of maintaining ethical standards in legal proceedings. The outcomes of this investigation could have lasting implications for trust in public officials and the rigor of the justice system in addressing allegations of sexual abuse.