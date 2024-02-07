Former Naxal Leader and Associate Face Life Imprisonment for 2012 Shootout

In a significant blow to the Naxal network operating along the borders of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, former Naxal commander of the Vindhya-Songanga area, Munna Vishwakarma, and his associate Ajit Kol have been effectively removed from the field. The Sonbhadra sessions court has sentenced them to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 each. The two were convicted under sections of the Arms Act for their involvement in a 2012 shootout with police in the Kanach Kanuara forest near the Bihar border.

The Long Arm of Justice

The encounter, which lasted nearly four hours, saw Vishwakarma and Kol eventually deplete their ammunition and fall into the hands of the police. Another associate, Lalvrat Kol, initially escaped the scene but was captured a week later. However, due to insufficient evidence, Lalvrat Kol has been acquitted in this case.

History of Violence

Vishwakarma and Lalvrat Kol's criminal past extends beyond this incident. They had previously been sentenced to life imprisonment in another case involving the murder of a Dalit farmer in 2006.

Appeal on the Horizon

Despite the court's decision, the defense counsel, Roshan Lal Yadav, has stated intentions to appeal against the verdict. The ensuing appeal process may yet bring further developments in this case.