en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Former Model Divya Pahuja’s Body Found in Haryana Canal; Other Delhi Updates

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
Former Model Divya Pahuja’s Body Found in Haryana Canal; Other Delhi Updates

In a shocking development, the body of former model Divya Pahuja was discovered in the Bhakra canal in Tohana, Haryana. The Gurugram Police detained Balraj Gill, one of the accused in Pahuja’s murder, who allegedly revealed the location of the body. Pahuja was allegedly killed in a hotel room in Gurugram on January 2, under suspicious circumstances.

Details of the Crime

Pahuja, 27, was allegedly killed for extorting money from the hotel owner by blackmailing him with his ‘obscene pictures’. The body was found 150 kilometers away from the incident location and was identified by her family members with the help of her tattoos. The main suspect, Balraj Gill, was apprehended at the Kolkata airport while on a flight to New Delhi. Three other people, including the hotel owner, were arrested in connection with the case.

Delhi’s Cold Weather

In other news, Delhi experienced cold and foggy weather, with the minimum temperature plunging to 3.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest this winter season. The dip in temperatures significantly reduced visibility, disrupting normal life, including at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Other News Updates

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned for the fourth time by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy case, with an appearance scheduled for January 18. Elsewhere, a Delhi Police Assistant Sub-inspector, Ramavtar, tragically committed suicide using his service pistol. The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation is preparing for the upcoming Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya with a series of celebratory arrangements. Delhi University has updated its advisory for college events, emphasizing enhanced security measures following a secret filming incident at IIT Delhi. The Delhi High Court directed authorities on measures for recovering back wages and providing financial assistance to rescued child laborers. Lastly, the Roshanara Club’s outdoor sports facilities are now available to the public, and journalist Tarun Tejpal has agreed to issue an apology for false allegations of corruption against an Indian Army officer.

0
Crime India Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
17 seconds ago
Notorious Maoist Commander Killed in Encounter with Security Forces
In a significant blow to the Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh, 30-year-old militia commander Toya Potam, with a notorious history of violent crimes, was killed in an encounter with security forces. The operation took place in the Pusnar forests of the Bijapur district, where intelligence suggested the presence of 20 to 25 armed Maoists. Strike on
Notorious Maoist Commander Killed in Encounter with Security Forces
Young Man Tragically Killed in Savaii, Samoa: A Village in Mourning
11 mins ago
Young Man Tragically Killed in Savaii, Samoa: A Village in Mourning
Nationwide Law Enforcement Agencies Seek Public Assistance in High-Priority Cases
14 mins ago
Nationwide Law Enforcement Agencies Seek Public Assistance in High-Priority Cases
'True Detective: Night Country': A Chilling Return to HBO After Five-Year Hiatus
2 mins ago
'True Detective: Night Country': A Chilling Return to HBO After Five-Year Hiatus
Elderly Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Galston Aged Care Facility
6 mins ago
Elderly Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Galston Aged Care Facility
19-Year-Old Woman Found Severely Injured in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar: Investigation Underway
8 mins ago
19-Year-Old Woman Found Severely Injured in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar: Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A High-Stakes Three-Way Race Amid Geopolitical Tensions
53 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A High-Stakes Three-Way Race Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
58 seconds
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
Seat-Sharing Dispute Brews in 'INDIA' Bloc Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
Seat-Sharing Dispute Brews in 'INDIA' Bloc Ahead of 2024 Elections
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
3 mins
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
3 mins
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
4 mins
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
5 mins
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
7 mins
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
7 mins
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
23 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
31 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app