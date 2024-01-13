Former Model Divya Pahuja’s Body Found in Haryana Canal; Other Delhi Updates

In a shocking development, the body of former model Divya Pahuja was discovered in the Bhakra canal in Tohana, Haryana. The Gurugram Police detained Balraj Gill, one of the accused in Pahuja’s murder, who allegedly revealed the location of the body. Pahuja was allegedly killed in a hotel room in Gurugram on January 2, under suspicious circumstances.

Details of the Crime

Pahuja, 27, was allegedly killed for extorting money from the hotel owner by blackmailing him with his ‘obscene pictures’. The body was found 150 kilometers away from the incident location and was identified by her family members with the help of her tattoos. The main suspect, Balraj Gill, was apprehended at the Kolkata airport while on a flight to New Delhi. Three other people, including the hotel owner, were arrested in connection with the case.

Delhi’s Cold Weather

In other news, Delhi experienced cold and foggy weather, with the minimum temperature plunging to 3.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest this winter season. The dip in temperatures significantly reduced visibility, disrupting normal life, including at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Other News Updates

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned for the fourth time by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy case, with an appearance scheduled for January 18. Elsewhere, a Delhi Police Assistant Sub-inspector, Ramavtar, tragically committed suicide using his service pistol. The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation is preparing for the upcoming Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya with a series of celebratory arrangements. Delhi University has updated its advisory for college events, emphasizing enhanced security measures following a secret filming incident at IIT Delhi. The Delhi High Court directed authorities on measures for recovering back wages and providing financial assistance to rescued child laborers. Lastly, the Roshanara Club’s outdoor sports facilities are now available to the public, and journalist Tarun Tejpal has agreed to issue an apology for false allegations of corruption against an Indian Army officer.