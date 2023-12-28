en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bolivia

Former Miss Bolivia Alondra Mercado Campos Arrested on Arms Trafficking Charges

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:57 am EST
Former Miss Bolivia Alondra Mercado Campos Arrested on Arms Trafficking Charges

In a riveting twist of events, former Miss Bolivia, Alondra Mercado Campos, has been arrested on suspicion of arms trafficking. The 22-year-old beauty queen, who has held titles such as Miss Bolivia Mundo 2020 and Miss Charm Bolivia 2023, is currently held in Trinidad Women’s Prison in Beni, Bolivia.

Accusations and Arrest

The arrest followed a police raid on her condominium, which she shared with her fugitive boyfriend, Andres Vasquez. The raid, conducted by Bolivia’s Special Force to Fight Drug Trafficking (FLECN), uncovered a large assortment of firearms and ammunition. The discovery has led to a 30-day pre-trial detention order for Mercado Campos, citing her as a flight risk.

Potential Drug Charges

Apart from the arms trafficking charges, Mercado Campos may also face drug charges. Authorities are awaiting the results of forensic tests on her BMW SUV, which could link her further to her boyfriend’s alleged drug trafficking operations. Vasquez, currently at large, is wanted on drug trafficking charges.

Evidence and Investigations

Investigators are scrutinizing evidence that points to Mercado Campos’ involvement in a drug ring allegedly led by Vasquez. They have seized her cell phone for forensic analysis and are reviewing her social media posts, which depict her modeling career and personal life, including her relationship with Vasquez. With over 41,000 Instagram followers, the beauty queen’s fall from grace is a shocking revelation to many.

0
Bolivia Crime
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Paiche Invasion in the Bolivian Amazon: Impact and Implications

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Tourism Boom in Santa Cruz Bolsters Local Economy in 2023

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Angélica Sosa, Former Santa Cruz Mayor, Released Amid Ongoing Controversy

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Morales Accuses Bolivian Leaders of Plotting Against Ruling Party

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Santa Cruz Braces for Elevated River Risks Amid Ongoing Rainfall ...
@Bolivia · 2 days
Santa Cruz Braces for Elevated River Risks Amid Ongoing Rainfall ...
heart comment 0
Former Mayor of Santa Cruz Granted ‘Immediate Freedom’: Controversy Explored Briefly

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Former Mayor of Santa Cruz Granted 'Immediate Freedom': Controversy Explored Briefly
TikToker Luis G. Arrested on Charges of Sexual Assault

By María Alejandra Trujillo

TikToker Luis G. Arrested on Charges of Sexual Assault
Bolivia Braces for COVID-19 Surge: Vaccination and Biosecurity Stressed

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bolivia Braces for COVID-19 Surge: Vaccination and Biosecurity Stressed
Bolivia: A Nation in Motion – From Consumer Complaints to a Football Club’s New Signing

By Salman Khan

Bolivia: A Nation in Motion - From Consumer Complaints to a Football Club's New Signing
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
2 mins
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
2 mins
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
2 mins
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
3 mins
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
4 mins
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
Nail-Biting Finishes and Strategic Decisions: A Roundup of Recent Cricket Matches
4 mins
Nail-Biting Finishes and Strategic Decisions: A Roundup of Recent Cricket Matches
Political Group 'Wunu tsindowakati' Accused of YouTube Fraud Amid Rising Digital Deceit
6 mins
Political Group 'Wunu tsindowakati' Accused of YouTube Fraud Amid Rising Digital Deceit
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game
6 mins
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
7 mins
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app