Former Miss Bolivia Alondra Mercado Campos Arrested on Arms Trafficking Charges

In a riveting twist of events, former Miss Bolivia, Alondra Mercado Campos, has been arrested on suspicion of arms trafficking. The 22-year-old beauty queen, who has held titles such as Miss Bolivia Mundo 2020 and Miss Charm Bolivia 2023, is currently held in Trinidad Women’s Prison in Beni, Bolivia.

Accusations and Arrest

The arrest followed a police raid on her condominium, which she shared with her fugitive boyfriend, Andres Vasquez. The raid, conducted by Bolivia’s Special Force to Fight Drug Trafficking (FLECN), uncovered a large assortment of firearms and ammunition. The discovery has led to a 30-day pre-trial detention order for Mercado Campos, citing her as a flight risk.

Potential Drug Charges

Apart from the arms trafficking charges, Mercado Campos may also face drug charges. Authorities are awaiting the results of forensic tests on her BMW SUV, which could link her further to her boyfriend’s alleged drug trafficking operations. Vasquez, currently at large, is wanted on drug trafficking charges.

Evidence and Investigations

Investigators are scrutinizing evidence that points to Mercado Campos’ involvement in a drug ring allegedly led by Vasquez. They have seized her cell phone for forensic analysis and are reviewing her social media posts, which depict her modeling career and personal life, including her relationship with Vasquez. With over 41,000 Instagram followers, the beauty queen’s fall from grace is a shocking revelation to many.