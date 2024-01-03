Former Maine Police Officer Sentenced for Illegally Attempting to Acquire Automatic Weapon

In a case that has stirred intrigue and concern, Levi Thomas Robinson Jr., a former police officer from Portland, Maine, and owner of Robinson Arms, a federally licensed gun store, has faced the gavel. The 69-year-old has been sentenced to two months in prison and two years of supervised release for attempting to illegally acquire an automatic weapon.

Forged Approval and Illicit Intent

Robinson’s illicit activities came to light when he was found to have forged the signature of a Portland Police Department officer on department stationery. The falsified document was a crucial approval for the transfer of a Kriss USA Inc. Vector Cal. .45 ACP machine gun from a dealer in Rockwell, Texas, to Robinson’s gun store in Maine. As a licensed firearms dealer, Robinson had the permission to purchase fully-automatic weapons for demonstration purposes, but only with proper law enforcement authorization. His intention was to allow government agencies to evaluate these firearms.

ATF Investigation and Robinson’s Downfall

However, Robinson’s request raised red flags, leading to an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The ATF’s probe revealed the fraudulent nature of Robinson’s request, leading to his conviction. In the wake of these findings, Robinson’s license to deal in firearms was revoked, and he was sentenced to a prison term, marking a significant fall from grace for the former law enforcement officer.

Loopholes in Firearm Regulations

In another related, yet alarming, revelation, the case has highlighted the surprising ease with which a flamethrower can be acquired in most states in the United States. Only a few states have restrictions in place for such potentially dangerous weapons, pointing to a potential loophole in firearm regulations. This lack of stringent rules raises serious questions about public safety and the need for a comprehensive review of existing laws.

In conclusion, the case of Levi Thomas Robinson Jr. serves as a reminder of the importance of thorough checks and balances in the system. It underscores the need for stringent regulations and vigilant enforcement to ensure that only those authorized can access such potent weapons, safeguarding public safety and preventing potential misuse.