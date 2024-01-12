Former Lidl Worker Sentenced for Plotting Massacre Reminiscent of Dunblane Tragedy

A sinister plot echoing the chilling Dunblane school massacre was unraveled as 32-year-old Reed Wischhusen, a former employee of Lidl, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 12 years. The conviction followed his arrest in November 2022 when he menacingly charged at police officers with a pistol in his residence in Wick St Lawrence, Somerset.

Disturbing Obsession and Dangerous Arsenal

Wischhusen harbored a disturbing fascination with infamous killers and was found to possess a substantial cache of firearms, explosives, and ammunition in his home. This arsenal was coupled with a macabre document on his computer that chillingly outlined his plans for a revenge-driven massacre.

Vengeance-Driven Scheme

The scheme, gruesomely detailed in the unearthed document, involved targeting individuals from Wischhusen’s past, including childhood tormentors and teachers, as well as police personnel who had previously denied him a firearms license. His plotted attacks were not confined to individuals but extended to multiple locations, including his former primary school in Weston-super-Mare and the Avon and Somerset Police headquarters.

Prevented Massacre and Ensuing Conviction

His arrest followed a tip-off to the police about his illegal modification of blank firearms into functional weapons. The swift action from law enforcement prevented the execution of his horrific plans. Wischhusen’s trial culminated in his conviction and sentencing at Bristol Crown Court. Despite the claim that his plans were merely fantasy, he was found guilty on multiple counts, including possession of an explosive substance, firearm, and ammunition with the intent to endanger life, along with possession of a prohibited firearm without a certificate.