Former Kenyan Tourism Secretary Balala and PS Implicated in 3.37B Ksh Corruption Scandal

In a corruption scandal that is gripping Kenya, the former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and his then Principal Secretary are now finding themselves in deeper waters as ten additional suspects are charged at the Malindi Law Courts. Among those accused are Allan Chenane, Joseph Rotich Cherutoi, Norah Mukuna, Eden Odhiambo, Ruth Sande, George Muya Njoroge, Morris Gitonga Njue, Dominic Motanya, Rebman Malala, and James Mwangi Wairagu.

These individuals face serious allegations of improperly conferring a benefit to several consulting firms, including Baseline Architects Limited, Ujenzi Consultants, Armitech Consulting Engineering, and Westconsult Consulting Engineers. This was in stark contravention of a cabinet decision, resulting in an irregular payment of approximately 3.37 billion Kenyan shillings to these companies. The money was intended for the proposed Ronald Ngala Utalii College, but it is alleged that the accused unlawfully acquired public property and inflated consultancy fees.

Court Proceedings

Upon appearing before Chief Magistrate James Mwaniki, all the accused pleaded not guilty. The magistrate, considering the gravity of the charges, granted them bail with varying bond and cash bail amounts. One of the accused, Florah Ngina Ngonze, was conspicuously absent due to hospitalization, as informed by her lawyer. The court has also issued summons for Nancy Siboe and Joseph Karanja Ndung’u, who were notably absent from the proceedings.

The case is set to be mentioned again on January 11, 2024, with those who have already entered pleas excused from attending the mentioned court date.