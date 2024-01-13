en English
Crime

Former Kenyan Minister Stephen Tarus Arrested in Uganda on Gold Smuggling Charges

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
In a development that has sent shockwaves across East Africa, Stephen Tarus, the former Assistant Minister for Internal Security in Kenya, is currently in the custody of Ugandan authorities. The charges leveled against him are severe and consequential: smuggling gold using counterfeit documents. This past week, Tarus was apprehended and subsequently presented before a Ugandan anti-corruption court.

Details of the Alleged Offense

As per the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Tarus stands accused of falsifying export documents for 13 kilograms of gold, valued roughly at $30,000. The URA maintains that these counterfeit documents have inflicted significant financial damage to the Ugandan government. Furthermore, it is suspected that this gold was destined for Dubai as part of an illicit operation.

This incident has thrust into the limelight the complexities and vulnerabilities inherent in Uganda’s gold trade. The sector has been beleaguered by problems of uncollected taxes, suspended exports, and schemes involving trade-based money laundering. If found guilty, Tarus could be looking at a prison term of up to three years or a fine not exceeding $10,000.

A Larger Scenario

Ugandan authorities are also investigating the possibility of a broader gold smuggling ring operating in Kampala, with Tarus potentially being a part of it. Tarus’ arrest is part of a wider crackdown on tax evasion and represents a significant stride in combating smuggling and fraud, two of the most prevalent customs offenses in Uganda.

Stephen Tarus Kipkyenyi has had a prominent career in Kenyan politics and diplomacy. He served as the Assistant Minister of Internal Security under President Mwai Kibaki’s administration and was Kenya’s High Commissioner to Australia from 2009 to 2012. Previously, he was the Member of Parliament for Emgwen Constituency between 2003 and 2007.

As the case unfolds, Stephen Tarus finds himself in a precarious situation, facing serious legal ramifications for the alleged forgery and smuggling activities. This incident serves as a stern reminder of the urgent need for robust measures to curb illicit trade activities and ensure the integrity of international commerce.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

