Former Kenyan Assistant Minister Arrested in Uganda on Gold Smuggling Charges

Stephen Tarus, a former Assistant Minister for Internal Security in Kenya during President Mwai Kibaki’s tenure, has been detained in Uganda on charges of gold smuggling. Accused of smuggling 13 kilograms of gold using forged documents, Tarus was presented before an anti-corruption court in Uganda. The court ordered his confinement at Luzira Prison until January 18, pending further investigations into the alleged offenses.

A Possible Gold Smuggling Network

As reported, Ugandan authorities are probing whether Tarus is a part of a larger gold smuggling network operating in Kampala. Uganda, known as a regional hub for illicit gold smuggling, has been grappling with the issue, with gold often finding its way to international markets from neighboring countries. If convicted, Tarus could face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to USD 10,000.

Charges Against Tarus

Among the charges against him, Tarus is accused of smuggling gold, committing fraud, and forging Uganda Revenue Authority documents. These documents include a bogus receipt indicating a payment of USD 30,000 for transporting the gold. The receipt was presumably used to deceive an unsuspecting businessman from Mumbai, India, who released the money and received the fake receipt in return.

Political Career and Personal Troubles

Tarus served as Assistant Minister from 2009 to 2012 and was a Member of Parliament for Emgwen from 2003 to 2007. His arrest in Uganda comes amidst a period of personal financial troubles, including the auction of his home over a loan owed to Prayosha Ventures Limited. The unfolding case against him promises to shed light on the intricate dynamics of gold smuggling in East Africa and its broader implications for the region’s economy.