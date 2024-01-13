en English
Crime

Former Hospital Dean Faces Prosecution in Drug Kingpin Escape Case

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
In a significant development, the Pune police have initiated action against Dr. Sanjeev Thakur, the erstwhile Dean of Sassoon General Hospital, in relation to the notorious escape of drug lord Lalit Patil. The incident, which sent shockwaves through the city, occurred on October 2, 2023. The police have now approached the state government with a proposal, submitted on January 5, requesting authorization for prosecution under section 197 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Pune Police Seek Prosecution of Former Hospital Dean

The request for Thakur’s prosecution was put forth by Inspector Nandakumar Bidwai of the crime branch (unit II), who is at the helm of the ongoing investigation. The move is seen as a significant step toward unraveling the mystery surrounding Patil’s escape. Dr. Thakur, who was the Dean of the hospital at the time of the incident, is suspected of being complicit in the event, which led to the arrest of over ten individuals, including personnel from the hospital and jail.

DMER Director Declines to Comment

Dr. Dinesh Waghmare, the Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), chose to remain non-committal when approached for a comment on the police’s proposal. The DMER, which has jurisdiction over Sassoon General Hospital, has yet to release any formal statement concerning the proposed prosecution of the former dean.

Ample Evidence against Thakur, Says Police

Ramnath Pokale, the Additional Commissioner of Police (crime), has asserted that the police have gathered substantial evidence indicating Dr. Thakur’s involvement in the incident. However, the specifics of the evidence remain undisclosed due to the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation. Currently, Thakur faces bailable charges under the Indian Penal Code, carrying a possible sentence of less than seven years.

Crime India Law
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

