Ex-Gun Lake Casino Employee Sentenced for $85,000 Theft Conviction

Former Gun Lake Casino employee, Jordan Lewis Cook, found himself on the wrong side of the law when U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering sentenced him to a four-month prison term for stealing nearly $85,000 from the casino’s cash-out machines. Cook, who executed his thefts from September 2021 to November 2022, will also face two years of supervised release and is required to pay $84,564 in restitution.

A Series of Calculated Thefts

Stationed in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Gun Lake Casino fell victim to Cook’s systematic theft. The former employee confessed to committing theft from an Indian Tribal Organization, a potential five-year felony. He devised a method to extract cash from the cash-out machines while fixing jams, which were often caused by crinkled or incorrectly fed bills. This crafty operation led to Cook being caught taking cash on at least 32 separate occasions, with the stolen amounts ranging from a modest $272 to a sizable $9,040.

Ill-Gotten Gains

One of the most notable purchases Cook made with the stolen money was a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe. He used $19,618.80 in cash, complemented by a $4,000 trade-in credit, to acquire the vehicle. This high-profile purchase, among others, ultimately attracted the attention of authorities leading to his arrest.

A New Chapter

Despite Cook’s lack of a prior criminal record, steady employment history, and support from his family and girlfriend, as highlighted by his attorney Jessica LaFond, the court decided upon the prison sentence. Cook, however, has expressed intentions to better himself and avoid similar situations in the future. He is allowed to self-surrender to the authorities at a time directed by the U.S. Marshals Service or federal Bureau of Prisons, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his life.