Crime

Former Government Officials and Viet A Technologies Company Embroiled in Major Corruption Scandal

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
Former government officials in Vietnam and the Viet A Technologies Joint Stock Company are embroiled in a significant corruption scandal that has shaken the country. The key figures implicated include former Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh, former Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long, and former Secretary of the Hai Duong Provincial Party Committee Pham Xuan Thang, with the Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Director of Viet A Technologies, Phan Quoc Viet, at the epicenter of the case.

Charges and Investigations

These individuals face charges for a range of crimes, including violating bidding regulations, giving and receiving bribes, abusing positions and powers, and causing losses to state assets. The Ministry of Public Security has expanded the investigation across several provinces, as more than 100 people are identified as defendants in related cases.

The Role of Viet A Company

Specifically, the Viet A Company is implicated in the distribution of faulty COVID-19 test kits, which resulted in a financial loss of approximately VND180 billion (US$7.3 million). During the pandemic, the company was wrongly granted a project implementation valued at nearly VND19 billion (US$777,129) from the state budget to produce test kits that were not in compliance with regulations. This led to losses over VND1.2 trillion (US$49 million), including VND400 billion (US$16.4 million) from the state budget.

Long-Lasting Repercussions

The scandal, which has highlighted corruption cases in Vietnam during the pandemic, has made several major arrests in the energy sector since mid-December and led to the emergence of two separate new investigations in the energy sector. Trần Văn Hiệp, chairman of Lâm Đồng Province, has been arrested on allegations of accepting bribes related to the Dai Ninh ecological resort and commercial urban area 45 kilometers south of Đà Lạt. The investigation into their illegal activities is ongoing, and the government inspectorate has proposed ending the operations and seizing the lands of the projects involved in the scandal.

The trial, expected to last about 20 days, has already seen the Communist Party expel Long and Anh for causing loss of money and state assets. The company’s president, Phan Quoc Viet, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for paying nearly $4.35 million in bribes to senior officials. The case has potentially damaged Vietnam’s reputation as a renewable energy champion and revealed corruption in repatriation flights and community testing, leading to the removal of several high-ranking officials including deputy prime ministers and the president.

Crime Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

