Business

Former Goldman Sachs Analyst Pleads Guilty to Securities Fraud

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:20 pm EST
Former Goldman Sachs Analyst Pleads Guilty to Securities Fraud

In a significant development in the financial sector, 27-year-old Anthony Viggiano, a former analyst at Goldman Sachs and Blackstone, pled guilty to one count of securities fraud in a Manhattan federal court. The young financier was culpable for sharing insider information about impending corporate mergers and partnerships, a move that set in motion an insider trading scheme.

The Insider Trading Scheme

The scheme that unfolded involved at least eight transactions between 2021 and 2023, resulting in over $400,000 of illegal profits. Viggiano’s information was passed on to two of his friends, Stephen Forlano and Christopher Salamone. Both individuals, in turn, used the privileged information for financial gains.

Participants and Their Roles

Forlano, another 27-year-old from Tampa, Florida, admitted to trading on Viggiano’s tips. He did not stop at his personal gains but also shared these tips with Nathan Bleckley, a U.S. Army captain. Bleckley, though involved, was not criminally charged. The extent of the scheme and the involvement of the participants led to serious penalties. Viggiano’s penalty could see him behind bars for 24 to 30 months, while Forlano faces a potential prison term of 12 to 18 months, as per federal guidelines.

Legal Consequences and SEC Involvement

The legal ramifications for the participants did not stop at criminal charges. Both Viggiano and Forlano also faced additional civil charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Salamone, who pled guilty earlier, and Bleckley had already settled their respective cases with the SEC in October. The federal agency further shed light on an attempt by Viggiano and Salamone to disguise their purchase of Maxar securities by investing in other defense companies. The reasoning they provided for these investments was the preparation for a ‘possible World War III’.

This case underscores the ramifications of insider trading and the important role of regulatory bodies in maintaining the integrity of the financial markets. It serves as a reminder that illegal activities, even when cloaked by seemingly plausible reasons, cannot escape the eyes of vigilant authorities.

Business Crime United States
Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

