Crime

Former Gang Member Wesley Brown Denied Parole for the Fifth Time

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Former Gang Member Wesley Brown Denied Parole for the Fifth Time

Former Croxteth Crew gang member, Wesley Brown, once the terror of Liverpool streets, has met with rejection in his quest for parole and open prison transfer. Despite serving his minimum term of three years and 50 weeks, and accruing 17 long years behind bars, the authorities have rebuffed his plea for the fifth time. His journey through the complex labyrinth of the justice system has been marked by recurring setbacks and moments of self-reckoning.

Unresolved Past, Uncertain Future

Wesley Brown, now 39, was initially sentenced in December 2006 for firearms offences under an indefinite sentence for public protection. From the murky shadows of the notorious Croxteth Crew gang, Brown has attempted to navigate the path to redemption. Yet, his mixed behavioral reports continue to underscore his struggle with his past.

The Parole Board’s Verdict

The Parole Board’s latest rejection came after a hearing in September 2023. The decision was predicated on the board’s conviction that Brown must demonstrate sustained positive behavior and show significant reduction in his risks before being considered for release or transfer to an open prison. While some prison staff have put forth the possibility of Brown’s safe move to an open prison, they have stopped short of endorsing his full release.

From Gang Member to Rapper: An Attempted Transformation

Brown has also sought to carve out a new identity while behind bars, assuming the moniker Wesavelli and trying to establish himself as a rapper. His music videos, once available on YouTube and TikTok, have since been removed by the Ministry of Justice. However, his attempts at transformation have been marred by his conviction in 2018 for smuggling mobile phones into prison, an offence that added a 12-month sentence to his record.

The road to rehabilitation for Wesley Brown remains fraught with challenges. His future continues to hinge on his ability to convincingly demonstrate sustained behavioral improvement and a significant reduction in risk. Until then, he remains eligible for another parole review in due course.


Crime Law United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.


