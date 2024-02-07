Former Fire Chief Ordered to Pay $200,000 Restitution

Former Sophia Volunteer Fire Chief, Kenneth Richard Churning, has been ordered by the Raleigh County Circuit Court to pay over $200,000 in restitution following his guilty plea to 61 felony charges. These charges, including embezzlement, fraudulent schemes, falsifying accounts, and conspiracy, were addressed through a Kennedy Plea in June. Churning's criminal activities involved misappropriating funds from the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department through various means like ATM withdrawals, cash-back transactions, and personal expense reimbursements, amounting to over 65% of the department's funds between 2017 and 2019.

Churning's Sentence and Restitution

The former fire chief's sentence of 4 to 35 years in prison was suspended in favor of four years of supervised release. Churning contested the restitution amount, prompting an evidentiary hearing request. However, Judge Robert Burnside denied this request, thereby upholding the amount recommended by the Raleigh County Prosecutor and the West Virginia State Auditor's Public Integrity and Fraud Unit.

Division of Restitution

The ordered restitution is to be divided between the Town of Sophia Volunteer Fire Department ($147,155.82) and the West Virginia State Auditor's Office ($56,888.10). The latter amount is intended to cover the costs of the extensive investigation into Churning's fraudulent activities.

Impact on the Fire Department

The misappropriation of funds by Churning has had a significant impact on the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department, with the stolen money representing more than 65 percent of all funding received by the department from 2017-19. Despite this setback, the department continues its commitment to serving the community, confident that the restitution funds will aid in repairing the financial damage caused.